An abandoned cat was found trapped in a plastic bin on the side of the road on Monday.

The Guelph Humane Society is investigating the incident, which happened at the intersection of Imperial Road North and Westwood Road.

The cat, obese and scared, was brought to the humane society by a passing driver who noticed the tote.

“We are looking for the public’s assistance to help us understand why the cat was abandoned the way she was,” says OSPCA agent Megan Swan in a press release.

The cat is being monitored at the shelter and appears to be in good health, but a press release says they’re waiting for results from medical testing.

She’s described as a heavy black female cat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091 immediately.