Kim Campbell was elected as Canada’s 19th prime minister June 1993.

To celebrate her 25th anniversary, the Prime Ministers Path at Castle Kilbride in Baden unveiled a bronze statue in her likeness.

Her statue accompanies former prime ministers Sir John A. Macdonald, Sir Robert Borden, Lester B. Pearson and William Lyon Mackenzie King.

The fifth statue in the series, project co-coordinator Jim Rodger says Prime Ministers Path could rival the nation’s capital soon.

“There are only eight [statues] on Parliament Hill, so in a very short period of time, I think Baden, in a lot of respects, is going to be more of a resource in terms of our prime ministers and history,” Rodger said.

The statue recognizes Campbells contributions as a politician and as a person.

She was Canada’s first and only female prime minister.