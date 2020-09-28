KITCHENER -- Two local casinos will welcome guests back on Monday.

Elements Casino Grand River in Elora and Elements Casino Brantford, owned by Great Canadian Gaming, are among 11 properties reopening Monday.

The company said it will adhere to provincial guidelines, including capping indoor gatherings at 50 people. Table games and some other amenities won't be operating.

Guests will need to make an appointment online ahead of their visit.