Kitchener

    • Cash stolen from place of worship in Kitchener: WRPS

    Police included these images of a male they are hoping to identify in connection to a break-in in Kitchener. (X/WRPS) Police included these images of a male they are hoping to identify in connection to a break-in in Kitchener. (X/WRPS)

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating an alleged break and enter at a place of worship in Kitchener.

    Police received a report of the break-in on Tuesday, but believe it happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

    Police said an unknown male gained entry and stole cash in the area of Bridge Street East.

    Police included two images of a person they are hoping to identify and speak with in connection to the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

