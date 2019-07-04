

CTV Kitchener





A break and enter at a marina in Dunnville is being investigated by Haldimand County OPP.

Police say someone forced their way through a window into the marina on North Shore Drive sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Two cash registers and an automated teller machine were removed from the building.

Police say the empty cash registers were found outside and an unknown amount of cash was taken.

They’re asking any witnesses or anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity to contact them.