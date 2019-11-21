

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Heather Senoran, CTV Kitchener





The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is in full swing and volunteers are out ringing their bells, looking for donations.

But what if you don’t carry cash?

That’s not a problem, at least at some locations in Waterloo Region.

Nine of them now accept plastic.

Last year several cities across the province were part of a pilot program that tested out debit and credit card transactions.

The goal is to make donating more convenient.

“We find it’s really important because society is really becoming cashless,” says volunteer Steven Cameron. “People want to donate to the Salvation Army but they say they can’t because they don’t have any cash on them. That’s why the machines are so important.”