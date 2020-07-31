KITCHENER -- Two people are facing a number of charges after police carried out a search warrant at a home in Cambridge on Thursday.

According to a news release, police seized suspected cocaine, meth and pills from the residence on Lena Crescent.

They also seized weapons, including a conducted energy weapon, scales, packaging and cash.

Officers also seized two vehicles as offence-related property, the release says.

A Cambridge man and woman, aged 30 and 33, respectively, were arrested as a result.

They're facing a number of drug- and weapons-related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police did not publicly identify the accused.