Featured
Cash and suspected drugs seized after Kitchener man arrested
Regional Police seized suspected cocaine and cash after they arrested a Kitchener man. (Photo: WRPS) (August 22, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:35AM EDT
Regional Police have seized suspected cocaine and cash after a 44-year-old man was arrested for breaching a court order.
Officers made the arrest Wednesday on High Street in Waterloo as part of an ongoing investigation.
The Kitchener man has been charged with several criminal and drug-related offenses.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.