KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another six cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the local total to 683.

According to the region's website, 259 cases have been resolved so far.

The region also reported another six deaths on Monday, pushing the death toll here to 61.

The latest deaths were reported in long-term care and retirement homes, 10 of which are still experiencing outbreaks.

Five more deaths have been reported at Forest Heights Revera LTC, where 32 people have died from the virus.

Across Ontario, there have been another 424 cases of the virus reported, bringing the provincial total to 14,856.

Over 8,500 of those cases have been resolved.

A total of 892 people have died in the province so far.

Monday's increase in cases was the smallest since April 13, but the death toll represents the largest single-day increase since the province began tracking cases daily.

Waterloo Region COVID-19: By the numbers

Total number of tests done: 5,598

Percentage of cases in health-care workers: 31 (215 cases)

Number of cases ever hospitalized: 118

Number of cases currently in hospital: 32

Number of cases never hospitalized: 565

Percentage of cases in people over age 50: 63

Percentage of cases identified in women: 63

