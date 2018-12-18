Featured
Case for Kaden Young’s mother put over to 2019
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 12:42PM EST
Michelle Hanson appeared in an Orangeville courtroom on Tuesday.
She was charged in October in connection to the death of her three-year-old son, Kaden Young.
She faces charges of impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
Police allege Hanson’s vehicle drove through a road closure sign and into the Grand River last February.
Kaden was swept away in the fast-moving water, and his body was recovered in April after an extensive search.
Hanson will be back in court on Jan. 15.