

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





A car was left with extensive damage after a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo on Tuesday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the intersection of Erb Street and Father David Bauer Drive shortly before 7 p.m.

Paramedics assessed one person for injuries at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

Fire officials were on scene as crews worked to clear the cars from the middle of the intersection.

A lane of traffic was closed until the vehicles were removed, which caused some delays in the area.

There is no word on any charges, according to police.

Cars collide in middle of Waterloo intersection