Carol Burnett to perform in Kitchener
Carol Burnett poses in the press room with the the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 10:52AM EDT
Carol Burnett will be sharing stories and answering questions in Kitchener later this year.
She has been scheduled for a Sept. 25 date at Centre in the Square.
During the event, she will be sharing clips from her career and taking questions from the audience.
Tickets for the event go on sale May 7. More information is available here.