

CTV Kitchener





Claire Viggers is part of a group of family and friends who raise money for SickKids Hospital every year.

Their third annual carnival took place Sunday, with activities for people of all ages.

The carnival began in the backyards of organizers, and took place this year at Steckle Heritage Farm in Kitchener.

It hosted carnival games, a video game truck, a kung fu demonstration, as well as face painting, tractor rides and farm animals.

Also in attendance were an ice cream stand and a food truck to encourage people to stay for extended periods.

Viggers and her group fundraise each year from May to September.

The carnival is their largest event.