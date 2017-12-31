Featured
Cargo van and train collide in Milton
The wreckage of a van hit by a CP train in Milton. (Dec. 31, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 3:39PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 3:41PM EST
Police are investigating a crash between a cargo van and CP train in Milton.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the tracks near Fifth Line, just south of Main Street East.
The force of the crash left the van a mangled wreak.
Witnesses say the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.