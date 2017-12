CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public after drugs seized in a previous incident in Simcoe tested positive for Carfentanil.

Police said the incident occurred back on Oct. 6 around 11:30 p.m. when police took a man into custody and sent samples of a suspected narcotic for testing to Health Canada.

On Friday. Health Canada confirmed the narcotic found was Carfentanil.

“Carfentanil is suspected to be 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine,” Norfolk County OPP said in a release. “Exposure to a very small amount of this drug, as little as a grain of salt or two milligrams of powder, could be fatal through ingestion, inhalation or absorption through the skin.”