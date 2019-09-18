Featured
Careless smoking the cause of chemical fire in Cambridge
Fire crews are seen here at the scene of a chemical fire in Cambridge. (Jeff Pickel / CTV News)
Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:48AM EDT
Fire officials say that careless smoking was the cause of a chemical fire in Cambridge on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a building on Eagle Street North near Concession Road around 10:30 p.m.
Several fire trucks along with police and paramedics responded to the scene.
No one was injured in the fire, but the air was tested to make sure the building was safe for workers to return.
The fire is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage.
Fire officials say no criminal charges were laid.