

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Fire officials say that careless smoking was the cause of a chemical fire in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Eagle Street North near Concession Road around 10:30 p.m.

Several fire trucks along with police and paramedics responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, but the air was tested to make sure the building was safe for workers to return.

The fire is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage.

Fire officials say no criminal charges were laid.