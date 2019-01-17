

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged with careless driving after a crash involving two vehicles in Kitchener.

It happened at the intersection of Stirling Avenue South and Highland Road East around 10 a.m.

A black car had significant damage to its front end, while a white van was knocked onto its side.

Police say one passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

They were treated by paramedics at the scene and did not go to hospital.

One driver was charged but police have not said which vehicle they were driving.