

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been charged after a rear-end collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

The collision occurred on Thursday at approximately 12 p.m. near Orford Road.

Police say the driver of a vehicle travelling westbound lost control and drove into the back of a transport truck.

The vehicle then crossed the centre median and came to rest in the westbound lanes, according to provincial police.

The driver suffered minor injuries and the driver of the transport truck wasn’t hurt.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old London, has been charged with careless driving.