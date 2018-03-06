

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a pickup truck that hit a bicycle north of Elmira, leaving the cyclist with serious injuries, has been charged.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 19-year-old man is facing a charge of careless driving.

He’s accused of hitting a cyclist around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sandy Hills Drive.

The cyclist was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.