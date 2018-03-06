Featured
Careless driving charge laid after cyclist seriously hurt
Police investigate after a cyclist was seriously hurt on Sandy Hills Drive in Woolwich Township on Monday, March 5, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 9:13AM EST
The driver of a pickup truck that hit a bicycle north of Elmira, leaving the cyclist with serious injuries, has been charged.
Waterloo Regional Police say the 19-year-old man is facing a charge of careless driving.
He’s accused of hitting a cyclist around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sandy Hills Drive.
The cyclist was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.