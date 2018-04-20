

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man who drove his car into a house in Cambridge has been charged with careless driving.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the Thursday afternoon collision on Wellington Street, at the end of Park Hill Road.

The car was damaged in the collision, as was the front porch of the house.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was helped out of his vehicle by witnesses.

Neighbours say Thursday was not the first time a car had crashed into the house in question.