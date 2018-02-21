

CTV Kitchener





The driver who crashed his pickup truck into a delivery truck in Kitchener has been charged with careless driving.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 36-year-old Kitchener man has been charged in connection with Tuesday’s collision on Homer Watson Boulevard at Beasley Drive.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries in the collision, which caused significant damage to his truck.

The force of the crash sent the delivery truck into a third vehicle. Both the delivery truck and the third vehicle had been stopped at a red light when they were hit.

Police say they want to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash.