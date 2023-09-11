Carbon neutral event celebrates Cambridge’s 50th anniversary

An inaugural carbon neutral event was held to celebrate half a century of Cambridge.

The event brought community members together at Mill Race Park Sunday for a nature, music, and art market in honour of the city’s 50th anniversary.

Cambridge resident Jennifer Robles used her one-time 50th anniversary funding of $10,000 to organize a community cleanup and a wheelchair accessible market.

“I really wanted to focus on the lands in which we inhabit, which are Indigenous, so we opened with a ceremony hosted by Crow Shield Lodge,” said Robles. “We also have a community cleanup element where garbage grabbers are being handed out, people can walk around with scheduled guided tours, and then go around downtown and pick up garbage once they’re done checking out the art market.”

The event kicked off in the afternoon with an Indigenous ceremony followed by the Soenen Sisters playing cello and harp.

Picnic areas were set up along Mill Race as well as guided tours, a nature station, and kids’ zone.

Robles hopes to continue hosting events to promote sustainability and bring attention to waste concerns within the region.