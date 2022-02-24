Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park Mall

Two fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.

Robert Crossan, Deputy Chief of Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services, told CTV News paramedics on scene assessed six people – none of whom were found to have carbon monoxide in their blood.

No carbon monoxide was detected in the building, he said. No patients required treatment or transport to hospital.

The Kitchener Fire Department further confirmed they checked the entire building and roof to verify CO levels were at zero, and worked together with paramedics to ensure all occupants of the store were safe.