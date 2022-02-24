Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park Mall
Two fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
Robert Crossan, Deputy Chief of Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services, told CTV News paramedics on scene assessed six people – none of whom were found to have carbon monoxide in their blood.
No carbon monoxide was detected in the building, he said. No patients required treatment or transport to hospital.
The Kitchener Fire Department further confirmed they checked the entire building and roof to verify CO levels were at zero, and worked together with paramedics to ensure all occupants of the store were safe.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting and could eventually rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Will Canadian troops be sent to Ukraine to engage in combat?
A key component of Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the commitment of more military troops in neighbouring NATO countries, but the government has maintained these personnel would be deployed for deterrence and training purposes only.
Live updates: Asian shares rebound from Ukraine war shock
Asian stock prices are higher early Friday after U.S. shares recovered toward the end of a wild trading day Thursday as the world slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: from TV actor to president
Before Volodymyr Zelensky ran for Ukrainian president and won in a landslide in 2019, he had already played one on TV. Now the once-political novice is helming his country through a Russian invasion.
What is SWIFT and why some are calling for Russia to be banned from it?
World leaders are calling for Russia to be banned from an international payment and messaging system that handles trillions of dollars worth of transactions. CTVNews.ca examines the so-called ‘nuclear option’ in sanctions at the centre of the Ukraine crisis.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
Ukrainian Canadians express fear for loved ones over Russian invasion
Ukrainian Canadians are expressing fear for their loved ones after the Russian invasion of their homeland.
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
London
-
'Like crazy dystopian movies': Ukrainian Canadians in London react with disbelief to Russian invasion
Ukrainian Canadians living in London are on pins and needles as many of their relatives seek out safety.
-
Homelessness jumps 69 per cent in Huron County
Andrea Charest has noticed a sharp rise in people seeking help at her grassroots thrift store/food bank called It Takes A Village in Listowel.
-
LHSC and St. Joe's see increase in staff members infected with COVID-19
There's been a slight decrease in the number of patients at LHSC being treated for COVID-19, but an increase in staffers at the hospital with the virus.
Windsor
-
Windsor residents pray for Ukraine at special service
A special prayer service was held for Ukraine Thursday evening.
-
'It’s a gem of gems': Historic Walkerville 'Low-Martin' House for sale
After years of restoration, the Low-Martin House in the heart of Walkerville is up for sale with an asking price of $3.4 million.
-
Three Windsor police officers may have donated to convoy protest efforts, chief says
Names matching employees of the Windsor Police Service have been found on a leaked list of people who donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa, Windsor and other border crossings, according to the city's police chief.
Barrie
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crashes into tree
A 60-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile in Muskoka.
-
Barrie mayor won't seek 4th term, intends to run as Liberal candidate
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he intends to run as the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the upcoming election.
-
Ukrainian Canadians living across Simcoe Muskoka left fearing the worst for loved ones
Witnessing the invasion of their homeland for themselves, Ukrainian Canadians living across Simcoe Muskoka are fearing the worst.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health champions
Algoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warm
A tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
Timmins Police Service swears in new chief
The Timmins Police Service turned a new page in leadership Thursday with a swearing-in ceremony at the local library. Daniel Foy, the incoming police chief, accepted his new badge with pride.
Ottawa
-
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting and could eventually rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
-
Downtown assault suspects may have participated in 'Freedom Convoy' protest, police say
Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, the suspects assaulted a woman in her 30s and one in her 70s near the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West.
-
Uday Jaswal resigns as Ottawa police deputy chief
Deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been suspended from the Ottawa Police Service with pay since March 2020.
Toronto
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario's top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.
-
Drake offers to save popular Toronto patty shop after it announces its closing
Drake has offered to buy an iconic Toronto patty shop after it announced it would be closing its doors.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Man arrested after mother, baby injured in head-on collision on Monteregie highway
A man in his 30s was arrested for alleged impaired driving Thursday night after a head-on collision that sent a woman and her baby to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soon
Signs posted around Nova Scotia related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in less than a month, as long as everything goes as planned.
-
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
Winnipeg
-
'Our world came crashing down': death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre
The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.
-
Crash involving multiple trucks closes part of Trans-Canada Highway in Man., sends three people to hospital
A large crash involving multiple semi trucks and passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.
-
'Disbelief and shock': Manitoba's Ukrainian community to hold rally after Russian invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off a wave of reaction across the globe including in Manitoba where many people have close connections to the country.
Calgary
-
Alberta budget 2022: Calgary hospitals, trade schools and U of C to benefit
Breaking down some of the spending announcements for Calgary to come out of Alberta's latest budget.
-
Ukrainians in Calgary cry out for support after Russian invasion
Within hours of military aggression by Russia, members of Ukrainian diaspora in Calgary are rallying together, calling for Canada and the international community to offer support to the democratic European nation.
-
Alberta budget introduces October rebate to clamp down on soaring utility costs
Part of the new provincial budget will look to aid Albertans who have been recently hit by massive utility bills.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
-
Alberta Budget 2022: Province could collect $14B more tax and still have the lowest rates in Canada
The province still has no plans to bring in a sales tax, payroll tax or health premium, according to documents released in the province's budget Thursday.
-
'A slap in the face': Edmonton mayor reacts to budget 2022
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he is 'disheartened' and 'disappointed' that the provincial government largely left the city out of budget 2022.
Vancouver
-
Large show of support for Ukraine at Vancouver rally
A spontaneous rally in downtown Vancouver turned out bigger than expected Thursday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Fight with boyfriend, drugs, motivated arson that destroyed church, court hears
She burned a Surrey church and torched a townhome while people were inside, but she had no connection to either place.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing lead
The University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.