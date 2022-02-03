Car wedged under jack-knifed truck in Hwy 403 crash
A jack-knifed transport truck on a Highway 403 ramp, that ended with up with a car underneath it is being described as "unbelievable" by the OPP.
In a video tweet issued at 10:29 a.m Thursday, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt walked through the crash scene that happened on the ramp toward Highway 401 eastbound.
As Schmidt walked closer to the transport truck he noted "there's a little surprise", and showed viewers a compressed front end and windshield area of a black Honda Civic.
"[It] would have been a have been a pretty shocking ride for the driver and occupants for this vehicle. Who got tangled up underneath this transport truck," said Sgt. Schmidt. "Unbelievable, fortunately no injures to the driver of the car. The transport truck driver got shaken up pretty good."
"Amazingly the driver of the car was able to climb out the back and get out of there," added Sgt. Schmidt.
Sgt. Schmidt pleaded with drivers to be safe on the slippery roads, asking them to give themselves lots of time and space.
At 12 p.m., OPP tweeted that the truck had been straightened and while the traffic backlog was being cleared, the ramp remained closed.
