Car, transport truck collide on Hwy. 401 in Kitchener, blocking lanes
A van after a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401. (@OPP_HSD / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 10:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 11:33AM EDT
A crash between a transport truck and a car has snarled traffic on Highway 401 westbound.
Provincial police tweeted about the crash just after 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
It happened near Highway 8, and police say that all westbound lanes were blocked as a result.
Police say one of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
By about 11:30 a.m., police had cleared the scene and traffic had begun flowing through.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash.