A crash between a transport truck and a car has snarled traffic on Highway 401 westbound.

Provincial police tweeted about the crash just after 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

It happened near Highway 8, and police say that all westbound lanes were blocked as a result.

Police say one of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

By about 11:30 a.m., police had cleared the scene and traffic had begun flowing through.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.