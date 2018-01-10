

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man is facing charges after allegedly driving at more than 100 km/h above the speed limit outside Guelph.

The man was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Wellington Road 32.

Wellington County OPP say a radar device had tracked his coupe at more than 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with racing a vehicle. He has lost his driver’s licence and car for seven days, and may face further consequences through the court system.