WATERLOO -- The front end of a sedan is still sticking through the side of a garage at a Waterloo homeit crashed into almost a week later.

The incident happened last Thursday around 4 p.m. on Gateview Drive near Erb Street.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Waterloo Regional Police say the driver was taken to hospital and are investigating what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

Restoration to the home is currently underway.

“We’re just going to put some structural supports up so they can pull the car out and then clean up so the site’s secure,” said Rick Levinski of First on Site Restoration. “Then they can come back in the house.”

An engineer has been brought in to assess the structure.

Police tape still surrounds the house as of Wednesday.