

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A major search effort is underway to find a child believed to have been in a car that was swept into the Grand River north of Belwood.

The effort was focused on an area around the river near the community of Grand Valley.

According to the OPP, a vehicle drove down a closed road and ended up in the river. The driver of the car was able to escape and was taken to hospital.

Officials have not released information about the age or gender of the child.

The car was found shortly before 9:30 a.m., and emergency crews started working to find a way to access it and determine if there was a child inside.

Officials said workers were dealing with rushing water and large chunks of ice in the river.

“We’ve got very bad flooding in the area,” Dufferin County OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell told CTV News.

“The water’s … literally about a foot over the road.”

Flooding was also reported in downtown Grand Valley Wednesday morning.

“The downtown’s the heart and soul of that community, so it’s difficult for people to get around,” Nancekivell said.

Water levels in Grand Valley were expected to recede through the day Wednesday.

With files from CTV Toronto