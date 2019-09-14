

CTV Kitchener





A huge mess was left behind after a car accelerated through a Kitchener parking lot and smashed through a bus shelter.

It happened Friday near Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South.

Waterloo Regional Police say the driver lost control, accelerated and struck another vehicle before careening through the bus shelter.

No one was injured.

A 67-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving.