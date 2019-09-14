Featured
Car smashes through bus shelter
A car crashes through a bus shelter in Kitchener. (Sept. 13, 2019)
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 12:14PM EDT
A huge mess was left behind after a car accelerated through a Kitchener parking lot and smashed through a bus shelter.
It happened Friday near Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South.
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver lost control, accelerated and struck another vehicle before careening through the bus shelter.
No one was injured.
A 67-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving.