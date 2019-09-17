

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Public Library officials say the facility was evacuated following a vehicle rollover outside its building.

Regional Police were called to the incident on Queen Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A city cab could be seen on its roof just steps away from the library’s entrance.

Library officials say the evacuation lasted 20 minutes and was a precautionary measure. Staff has been allowed back inside.

A 6 p.m. event at the library was expected to go ahead as planned.

Queen Street is closed from Roy to Ahrens Streets as police remain on scene.