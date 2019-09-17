Featured
Car rollover forces Kitchener library evacuation
A cab can be seen on its roof just steps from the entrance to the Kitchener Public Library. (Matt Ethier/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 17, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 6:17PM EDT
Kitchener Public Library officials say the facility was evacuated following a vehicle rollover outside its building.
Regional Police were called to the incident on Queen Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A city cab could be seen on its roof just steps away from the library’s entrance.
Library officials say the evacuation lasted 20 minutes and was a precautionary measure. Staff has been allowed back inside.
A 6 p.m. event at the library was expected to go ahead as planned.
Queen Street is closed from Roy to Ahrens Streets as police remain on scene.