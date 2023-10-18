Car rally for Gaza planned in Kitchener today

As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.

On Tuesday, a Kitchener-Waterloo Car Rally for Gaza is taking place. It’s set to start at the Fairview Mall parking lot at 6 p.m. Organizers with the Palestinian Youth Movement say they’re hoping for a large turnout at the event and hope to continue to bring awareness to the ongoing conflict.

This is not the first time the group has come together this way. In May of 2021, a similar protest saw hundreds of vehicles drive across the Waterloo Region to bring awareness to violence in Sheikh Jarrah.

CTV News will continue to update from the event as it unfolds this evening.