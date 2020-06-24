KITCHENER -- A parade celebrating a graduating class from one local school made its way through Waterloo's Beechwood neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

The parade honoured the graduating grade six class from Mary Johnston Public School.

Organizers say this was the first group of students eight years ago to be part of the school's full day kindergarten program.

“I know it's a first for almost everyone, so I think that's really great,” said one student who donned a banana suit for the celebrations.

On Tuesday, the graduates and their families pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

“We have one child in a banana suit. We have lots of balloons,” said co-organizer Jennifer Foster Reidel.

“People seem to be very supportive, as well as the community. We have a parade route and we think we have lines of people to watch us.”

More than 30 vehicles were in the parade, most decorated with balloons and signs, and filled with proud students and parents.