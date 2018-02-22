

A dangerous driver hit multiple buildings and vehicles in New Hamburg Wednesday night, Waterloo Regional Police say.

According to police, calls about the silver car started coming in around 9:45 p.m.

The car was seen hitting the fire station and other buildings, as well as other vehicles.

By the time police caught up with the car, it was stopped on the train tracks on Waterloo Street.

The driver got out of the car and allegedly tried to run away. Police say they were able to chase him down and place him under arrest.

While that was going on, an oncoming passenger train noticed the flashing lights of police cars and stopped before hitting the car.

A 53-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving and mischief endangering life.

Police say they want to talk to anyone who saw a small silver car driving erratically around New Hamburg Wednesday night.