Car nearly crashes into Waterloo condo

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at Park Street and Allen Street in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the collision around 2:50 p.m., Waterloo regional police said in an email.

A dark car at the scene could been seen with heavy damage to its front end, after leaving the roadway and nearly smashing into the lobby of a nearby condo.

Police said one of the drivers was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.