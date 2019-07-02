

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a car and a motorcycle collided on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Woodlawn and Elmira roads around 3 p.m.

A car was turning left out of a car dealership parking lot to go east when the crash happened.

An employee who didn't want to be identified confirmed that one of the lot attendants who was moving the car to another lot.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a Hamilton hospital. The driver of the car was treated on scene.

Police say traffic conditions were heavy and that speed played a role in the crash.

"It’s still very early on in the investigation, so we can’t say who had the right of way. But turning vehicles have to yield to those vehicles who have the right of way," explains Insp. Scott Green.

Woodlawn was closed between Imperial and Elmira roads for some time while police investigated.