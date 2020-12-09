Advertisement
Car leaves roadway, strikes hydro pole in North Dumfries
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 10:08AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 9, 2020 11:26AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Gore Road in North Dumfries. (Dec. 9, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
Police tweeted about the collision on Gore Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They say a vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.
No injuries were reported.
Police say hydro crews are on scene and that Gore Road between Shellard and Village Roads will remain closed for an extended period of time.