Car lands on its side following Kitchener crash

A two-vehicle collision in Kitchener has resulted in a car flipping onto its side.

Police were alerted to the crash shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, with emergency crews responding to the area of Gateway Park Drive near Sportsworld Drive.

One car involved ended up on its side with extensive damage while the other vehicle sustained damage to its front.

Police confirmed there were no physical injuries reported.

Details are limited at this time but the story will be updated.