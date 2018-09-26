

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle jumped the curb and struck a utility box on Black Street in Fergus.

Wellington County OPP responded to the incident Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Power was knocked out in the area.

No one was injured.

Police have charged 23-year-old Matthew Neil Burton White with careless driving and suspended driving.

He was scheduled to appear in Guelph Provincial Court on Nov. 21.