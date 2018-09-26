Featured
Car knocks out neighbourhood’s utilities
A vehicle skipped the curb and ended up on the lawn of a property. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 4:12PM EDT
A vehicle jumped the curb and struck a utility box on Black Street in Fergus.
Wellington County OPP responded to the incident Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Power was knocked out in the area.
No one was injured.
Police have charged 23-year-old Matthew Neil Burton White with careless driving and suspended driving.
He was scheduled to appear in Guelph Provincial Court on Nov. 21.