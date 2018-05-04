Featured
Car hits house during 2-vehicle crash
One car hit a house in the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision at Charles and Ottawa streets in Kitchener.
A two-vehicle crash in Kitchener sent one car into a house.
Two cars collided at Charles and Ottawa streets around noon Friday.
Waterloo Regional Police say the cars collided as one of them was making a left turn.
The impact of the crash sent one car into a nearby house, although the house was not significantly damaged.
Charles was closed for a period of time. Police say no serious injuries were reported.