

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crash in Kitchener sent one car into a house.

Two cars collided at Charles and Ottawa streets around noon Friday.

Waterloo Regional Police say the cars collided as one of them was making a left turn.

The impact of the crash sent one car into a nearby house, although the house was not significantly damaged.

Charles was closed for a period of time. Police say no serious injuries were reported.