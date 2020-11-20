KITCHENER -- One driver was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Cambridge on Friday morning.

It happened at around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Raglin Road.

According to police, a car was headed northbound on Franklin when it slowed down to make a turn onto Raglin. That's when it was hit from behind, causing the car to roll over once and come to a rest on its right side.

No one was seriously hurt, but one driver was taken to hospital. Police said the vehicle that rolled over sustained heavy damage in the crash.

About an hour after the collision, the scene had been cleared and traffic had resumed its normal flow.