A two-vehicle collision in Cambridge slowed traffic on the Highway 8 ramp to Highway 401 Sunday morning.

According to the OPP, the crash was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Video taken at the scene showed one car on its roof in the right lane, nudged against the guardrail.

A second vehicle was seen in the left shoulder with front-end damage.

Traffic was able to get around the crash by using the left lane, and emergency crews left the area shortly before 11 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.