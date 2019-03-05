

CTV Kitchener





A car left the road and crashed into a hydro pole before ending up on its roof on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road.

The vehicle knocked a hydro pole, prompting Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro to respond. It's unknown whether the crash disrupted hydro service in the area.

Debris littered the side of the road where the car ended up.

Several police cruisers responded, blocking at least one lane and temporarily disrupting traffic. The intersection reopened around 4:40 p.m., but was closed again later while police continued to investigate.

It was unclear what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.