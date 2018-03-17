Featured
Car destroyed by fire outside Waterloo
A car was destroyed by fire near the intersection of Crowsfoot and Cox Creek roads in Woolwich Township on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 12:14PM EDT
A car fire at a farm east of Waterloo was quickly brought under control by firefighters.
The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters responded to the intersection of Crowsfoot and Cox Creek roads near Winterbourne and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported. Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.