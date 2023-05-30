Car crashes through three Kitchener backyards

Three people were taken to hospital after the car they were in careened off the road and smashed through three backyards on Ralgreen Crescent in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say the 72-year-old driver and two passenger suffered minor injuries.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling on Highland Road West when it left the road.

The vehicle took out several sections of fencing and destroyed a shed before hitting the back of a house.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.