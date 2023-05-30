Car crashes through three Kitchener backyards

The car left Highland Road and drove through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent. (Submitted) The car left Highland Road and drove through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent. (Submitted)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

(Kindel Media / pexels.com)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver