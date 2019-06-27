Featured
Car crashes through the front of a Brantford business
A car crashed through the front of a Brantford business. (Courtesy: Brantford Fire)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:52PM EDT
A car smashed through the front of a Brantford business Thursday morning.
It happened at a furniture store on King George Road.
Brantford Fire says the driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Damage to the storefront is also described as minor.