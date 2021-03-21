KITCHENER -- One vehicle ended up crashing through a building following a two-vehicle collision in Kitchener Sunday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police say the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Westmount Road and Victoria Street.

One vehicle left the roadway as a result of the collision and crashed through DJ's Laundry Café, according to officials.

Police add that there doesn't appear to be any reported injuries from the incident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.