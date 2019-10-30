

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Waterloo Regional Police’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating after a crash in Cambridge left a woman with serious injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Speedsville Road near Kossuth Road around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck and hydro pole, and ended up in a ditch.

Fire officials on scene say a woman was extricated from the vehicle. She was the sole occupant and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hydro crews were called to the scene to repair the pole. Power was knocked out in the area.

The road will remain closed in both directions between Middle Block Road and Kossuth Road while crews were on scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.