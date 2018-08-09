

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle crashed into a Kitchener drug store causing extensive damage.

It happened at the Rexall Pharma Plus on Frederick Street on Wednesday evening.

Some of the bricks on the exterior of the building were smashed and inside the store shelves were toppled in the cosmetics section.

No one was hurt in the collision and police say they will not be laying charges.

Fire officials notified the building department as a precaution.