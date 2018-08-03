

CTV Kitchener





A car smashed into a Kitchener apartment building on Chandler Drive Friday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. the black Toyota crashed into the building, narrowly missing a basement suite window.

“As a precaution we have had the city of Kitchener building inspector come out just to make sure that the building itself is safe for occupancy, and it’s fine,” said Staff Sgt. Steven Schmelzle.

The driver, a 79-year-old woman was driving east on Chandler when she lost control of the vehicle. The car hopped the curb and hit the corner of the building.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Police believe a medical condition may have led to the crash.