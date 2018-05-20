Featured
Car crashes into hydro pole, causing road closure
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 11:17AM EDT
A section of Bagot Street between Mercer Street and London Road in Guelph will remain shut down for majority of the day Sunday.
Guelph Police say they received a call around 8 a.m. of a car into a hydro pole.
They say the diver suffered minor injuries.
A hydro pole was sheared off as a result of the incident.
Guelph Hydro says crews will likely be on scene for eight hours to repair the pole.